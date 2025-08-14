Subscribe

Mumbai rains: City wakes up to wet morning, IMD warns of more showers today

Borivali, Malad, Kandivali, Goregaon, Andheri, and Thane are likely to experience moderate to heavy rain. Mumbai remains mostly dry with some passing showers. A yellow alert is issued for Mumbai and surrounding areas until August 16, with expected temperatures around 30°C.

Kanishka Singharia
Updated14 Aug 2025, 07:33 AM IST
Rain forecast Mumbai: More showers expected.
Parts of Maharashtra, including the capital Mumbai, witnessed rainfall on Thursday morning. Visuals from news agency ANI showed vehicles moving through rain-soaked streets Wadala. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has placed a yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Pune and Ratnagiri until August 16.

In Mumbai, temperatures will hover around 30°C during the day and 25°C at night with moderate humidity. The weatherman has predicted a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of moderate rain or a thunderstorm.

Meanwhile, Bandra, Dadar, Worli, BKC, Chembur and Kurla are expected to receive heavy rainfall within the next hour, according to a solo weather forecast today. It shared the analysis on X, formerly Twitter, saying, "#MumbaiRains Alerts | 7 AM Borivali, Malad, Kandivali, Goregaon, Andheri, Andheri-Ghatkopar, Mulund, Thane : Consistently moderate/heavy rain showers Bandra, Dadar, Worli, BKC, Chembur, Kurla: Heavy rains next hour Rest of South Mumbai : Dry except few passing showers."

Borivali, Malad, Kandivali, Goregaon, Andheri, the Andheri–Ghatkopar stretch, Mulund and Thane are likely to see consistent moderate to heavy rain showers.

The rest of South Mumbai is expected to remain largely dry, except for a few passing showers, he added.

Meanwhile, heavy rain in Mumbai on Wednesday triggered waterlogging in several parts of the city, affecting traffic movement.

Mumbai Weather IMD Forecast

According to the IMD, Mumbai will see generally cloudy skies with heavy rain on August 14, with temperatures hovering around 30°C during the day and 25°C at night.

On August 15 and 16, the city is expected to experience generally cloudy conditions with moderate rainfall, and temperatures around 29°C in the day and 24°C at night. Heavy rain is likely to return on August 17 under cloudy skies, followed by rain throughout the day on both 18 and 19 August. Daytime temperatures on these two days are forecast to be around 28°C, with night-time lows of 24°C.

