Weather Update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rain in Delhi, Tamil Nadu, and several other states in the coming days. In addition to this, a fresh snowfall alert is also issued in isolated places of J&K, Himachal Pradesh between January 15-17.

HMPV Case LIVE An orange alert has been issued for dense to very dense fog conditions, which are likely to occur during the night and early morning hours in parts of Punjab, Chandigarh, and Haryana on January 12 and 13, as per IMD

IMD rain forecast According to the weather department, Delhi is expected to experience light rain during the morning hours on January 12. The RWFC Delhi forecast indicates a cloudy sky with no rainfall expected until January 17. Isolated rainfall is expected over East Rajasthan on January 14 and 15.

In the North East India, light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm has been predicted at a few places over Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura and Assam & Meghalaya on January 13.

In the southern states, light to moderate rain accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning very likely at a few places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal has been predicted during January 11-15 January; Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam during 12-14 January and Rayalaseema on 13 and 14 Jnauary; and Kerala & Mahe during 13-15 January. More over, isolated heavy rainfall has been predicted Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal till January 15.