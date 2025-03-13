Rain or heatwave on Holi 2025? How weather may dampen festivities as downpour may play ‘spoilsport’; IMD forecast here

Holi 2025 weather: Holi, one of the most awaited festivals of the year, is just a few hours away, so it's time to know how the weather would be during the day of festivities. India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted light rain over plains of northwest India for the day of Rangwali Holi, Friday, March 14.

In its Holi weather forecast, IMD forecasted possibility of precipitation in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Sikkim and northeastern states.

Heatwave on Holi 2025 In view of rising temperatures, the weather department issued heatwave warning. On the day of Choti Holi or Holika Dahan, that is Thursday, IMD predicted heat wave conditions in Gujarat. Heat wave conditions are expected in Maharashtra's Vidarbha on March 13 and14; in Odisha until March 16; in Jharkhand over the next two days and in West Bengal on March 16.

Thunderstorm on Holi 2025 IMD in its latest press release predicted “thunderstorm activity” over Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh from March 13 till March 16 and in Rajasthan on March 14 and 15.

Unlike western regions of India where IMD issued a red alert for heat wave due to surge in temperatures, thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds are expected in the eastern states.

IMD in its press release dated March 12 stated, “Thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed 30-40 kmph) over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 13th; Assam & Meghalaya during 14th-16th; Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on 14th & 15th March; with thunderstorm & lightning over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 14th March.”