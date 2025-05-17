Bengaluru weather: Will it rain today in city? check 7-day weather forecast

Bengaluru may get some more relief from the heat as the India Meteorological Department has predicted more downpours with thundershowers till May 20. The weather agency has sounded a yellow alert - warning of moderate rainfall and other adverse conditions for Karnataka's capital.

The weather department has forecast heavy rain and thunderstorms with gusty winds reaching speeds of 40–50 kmph in some parts of Karnataka today.



Also read | Delhi Weather: Rain, thunderstorms expected today. Check 5 days forecast

According to the latest update, one or two places in the districts of Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Chikkaballapura, Chitradurga, Kolar, Ballari, Ramanagara, and Tumakuru are likely to experience heavy rain or thundershowers along with strong winds. Light to moderate rain and thunderstorms with gusty winds of similar speed are also expected in many areas across Chamarajanagar, Chikkamagaluru, Mandya, Davanagere, Hassan, Kodagu, Mysuru, and Shivamogga districts.

Will Weather Spoil RCB vs KKR IPL Match? According to IMD’s weekly forecast, rainfall is expected to affect the RCB vs KKR IPL match, which is scheduled to take place tomorrow at Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium. The maximum temperature is likely to remain above 30 degrees Celsius, while the minimum will hover around 22 degrees Celsius.

Bengaluru 7-Day Weather Forecast: Rain Likely to Continue for Next Few Days Bengaluru, May 17: Bengaluru is expected to experience partly cloudy skies with chances of rain or thundershowers over the next few days, according to the 7-day weather forecast.

From May 17 to May 20, the city will see partly cloudy skies with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers each day. The minimum temperature is likely to remain steady at around 22°C, while the maximum temperature may go up to 33°C.

However, from May 21 onwards, the rain is expected to ease. The weather on May 21 and 22 will be partly cloudy, but no rain has been predicted so far.



Read | Weather forecast: Rain predicted in many states, heatwave warnings for 3

Residents are advised to carry umbrellas and plan their travel accordingly during the next few days, especially in the evenings when showers are more likely.