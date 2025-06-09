Expect heavy to very heavy rainfall in south peninsular India: IMD

A fresh spell of heavy rainfall is expected in southern India as the southwest monsoon is likely to be active during 12-15 June, said India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday.

It warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall and isolated extremely heavy rainfall over Karnataka during 12 -13 June and over Konkan & Goa during 13-15 June.

IMD said there will be light or moderate rainfall at many places over Kerala and Mahe, Karnataka, Lakshadweep during the next seven days and light or moderate rainfall at many places accompanied with isolated thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Rayalaseema, Telangana during 9-13 June, IMD said.

The IMD further stated that thundersquall is also expected at isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam during 9-12 June and Telangana and interior Karnataka on 12-13 June.

However, there would be no respite to northwest India from scorching heat as IMD has predicted that heat wave conditions are likely to prevail over next 4-5 days. "There will be no significant change in maximum temperature likely over rest of the country in next 2-5 days," said an IMD official.

IMD has predicted that there will be no significant change in maximum temperatures likely over Northwest India during the next five days and there would be gradual fall by 2-3°C thereafter. Also, no significant change in maximum temperatures is likely over Central and East India during the next 2-3 days.

For south Peninsular India, IMD has predicted that isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema, Telangana, Karnataka and Lakshadweep during 9-13 June.

Also, it predicted very heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe, Coastal Karnataka and Interior Karnataka during 11-15 June. Further, extremely heavy rainfall likely over Coastal Karnataka, North Interior Karnataka, South Interior Karnataka during 12-14 June.

Light or moderate rainfall is expected at isolated places accompanied by thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds likely over Marathawada, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Konakan during 9-15 June. Also, isolated heavy rainfall is likely to occur over Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada during 9-14 June. It is expected that areas such as Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, during 12-15 June.

East & Central India According to IMD, light or moderate rainfall is expected at some places likely to continue over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during next seven days and light or moderate rainfall at isolated/some places accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal & Sikkim, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Bihar and Jharkhand during 9-15 June.

Heatwave warnings According to IMD, heat wave conditions are likely to prevail at many places over West Rajasthan during 9-13 June with severe heat wave conditions at isolated parts on 9-10 June. Also, heat wave conditions are likely to prevail over Jammu-Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, East Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan & north Madhya Pradesh during 9-13 June.