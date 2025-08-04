Rainfall alert! IMD issues orange warning for Himachal, UP, 10 other states; predicts more rain for Delhi-NCR

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued orange alert for multiple states, predicting heavy rainfall on August 4. This weather warning is in place for Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, “Light rainfall/Drizzle is very likely to occur at most places of Delhi and NCR” during the next 2 hours, IMD said in its nowcast warning issued at 6:10 AM.

As monsoon rain wreaks havoc across India, an 11-year-old child drowned on Sunday due to waterlogging in Uttarakhand’s Udham Singh Nagar district, District Disaster Management Officer Umashankar Negi informed PTI. Hence, it is important to stay informed about weather alerts and avoid going out during extreme weather conditions.

The Meteorological Department in its latest weather report states, “Extremely heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Kerala and Tamil Nadu on 05th August.”

Isolated heavy rainfall is likely in the following regions:

In Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh until August 6

In Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Sikkim, Kerala, Karnataka and Bihar until August 9

In Punjab on August 5 and 9

In Haryana and Madhya Pradesh until August 5

In East Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh on August 8 and 9

In Odisha on 6 and 7

“Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Marathawada on 06th & 07th and Konkan & Goa during 07th-09th August.”

In Tamil Nadu until August 7

In Andhra Pradesh until August 8 Delhi-NCR rains No rainfall alert for August 4 is in place for Delhi-NCR but weather conditions indicate “A spell of very light to light rain during early hours/early morning. Another one or two spells of very light to light rain/thundershowers at many places during evening/night.” As per IMD's weather forecast dated August 3, the skies across the national capital region are expected to remain “generally cloudy.”

The maximum and minimum temperatures in Delhi are likely to settle 1 to 3 degrees Celsius below normal. The maximum temperature will hover around 31 to 33 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature will settle around 24 to 26 degrees Celsius.