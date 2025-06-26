Rainfall alert! IMD warns of heavy rains, thunderstorms in THESE states on June 26, check full forecast here

From June 25 to July 1, 2025, heavy rainfall is predicted in several states across India. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warns of heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and flash flood risks in various districts across the country on June 26, with some regions may witness lower rainfall.
Moderate to high flash flood risk is expected today in several districts such as Banswara, Dungarpur, Pratapgarh, Udaipur, Dewas, Dhar, Harda, Indore, Jhabua, Khandwa, Khargone, Ratlam, Sehore, Ujjain, Aravalli, Banaskantha, Bharuch, Gandhinagar, Mahesana, Mahisagar, Sabarkantha, Vadodara, according to the weather forecasting agency.
Low to moderate flash flood risk is predicted in Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Badgam, Bandipore, Baramula, Doda, Ganderwal, Kathua, Kistwar, Kupwara, Pulwama, Punch, Rajouri, Ramban, Udhampur, Muzaffarabad, Bageshwar, Chamoli, Nainital, Pithoragarh, Rudraprayag, Tehri, Garwal, and Uttarkashi.