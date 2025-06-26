Subscribe

Rainfall alert! IMD warns of heavy rains, thunderstorms in THESE states on June 26, check full forecast here

Heavy rainfall is expected in several Indian states from June 25 to July 1, 2025. The IMD warns of thunderstorms, lightning, and flash flood risks, particularly on June 26, affecting districts like Banswara, Udaipur, and Vadodara, with varying levels of flash flood risk across the country.

Livemint
Published26 Jun 2025, 08:53 AM IST
IMD warns of heavy rainfall in India from June 25 to July 1, 2025.
From June 25 to July 1, 2025, heavy rainfall is predicted in several states across India. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warns of heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and flash flood risks in various districts across the country on June 26, with some regions may witness lower rainfall.

IMD forecast on Thursday, June 26

  • Heavy and very heavy rainfall is predicted in Coastal Karnataka, East Rajasthan, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Kerala, Mahe, Madhya Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and Uttarakhand, according to IMD
  • Heavy Rainfall can be expected in parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, interior Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Goa, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Saurashtra, Kutch, Vidarbha, West Rajasthan and West Uttar Pradesh.

 

  • Thunderstorm along with lightning and gusty winds may be witnessed in states and union territories including Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Uttarakhand, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Odisha, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Chhattisgarh, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Punjab, Tamil Nadu Puducherry, Karaikal, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and Vidarbha.
  • Strong surface winds are expected in Andhra Pradesh, Coastal Karnataka, Gangetic West Bengal, interior Karnataka, Kerala, Mahe, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

 

Flash flood warning on Thursday, June 26

Moderate to high flash flood risk is expected today in several districts such as Banswara, Dungarpur, Pratapgarh, Udaipur, Dewas, Dhar, Harda, Indore, Jhabua, Khandwa, Khargone, Ratlam, Sehore, Ujjain, Aravalli, Banaskantha, Bharuch, Gandhinagar, Mahesana, Mahisagar, Sabarkantha, Vadodara, according to the weather forecasting agency.

 

Low to moderate flash flood risk is predicted in Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Badgam, Bandipore, Baramula, Doda, Ganderwal, Kathua, Kistwar, Kupwara, Pulwama, Punch, Rajouri, Ramban, Udhampur, Muzaffarabad, Bageshwar, Chamoli, Nainital, Pithoragarh, Rudraprayag, Tehri, Garwal, and Uttarkashi.

 
