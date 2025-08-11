Rainfall update: IMD issues orange alert for Himachal Pradesh, predicts more showers after monsoon rain claims 224 lives

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert weather warning for Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim and parts of West Bengal. This implies that atmospheric conditions are favourable for heavy rainfall in these regions on August 10, Monday.

“Extremely heavy rainfall likely over Uttarakhand on 13th; very heavy rainfall over Jammu-Kashmir during 13th-15th; Himachal Pradesh during 11th-14th; Uttarakhand on during 10th -12th& 14th -16th ; West Uttar Pradesh on 13th & 15th; East Uttar Pradesh on 13th & 14th August,” IMD said in its latest weather bulletin.

Additionally, very heavy rainfall is likely in Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on August 14 and 15, and in Telangana between August 13 and 16.

As monsoon rains wreak havoc across Himachal Pradesh, a total of 224 people lost their lives in rain related incidents this year. Water levels of Satluj, Beas, Ravi and Yamuna rivers have increased significantly.

Incessant heavy rains over the past weeks have severely hampered road connectivity causing blockade at around 359 roads across the state, according to the State Disaster Management Authority's (SDMA) latest report. Power supply disruptions are rampant affecting as many as 132 electricity distribution transformers. So far, a total of 520 water supply schemes were disrupted until August 10.

Moving to forecast for East and Central India, we find that there is possibility of “isolated very heavy rainfall” in West Madhya Pradesh on August 15, in Vidarbha on August 13 and 14, in Chhattisgarh from August 13 to 16, in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on August 11 and 12, and in Odisha on August 12 and 14.