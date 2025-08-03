Rainfall update: IMD's red alert in Assam, Meghalaya, 3 more states; Delhi-NCR braces for more showers

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Sikkim, West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh on August 3. Meanwhile, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Kerala and Tamil Nadu are on orange alert today.
The weather department in its latest weather bulletin alerted against “extremely heavy rainfall” at isolated places over Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on August 3.
“Extremely heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Kerala and ghat areas of Tamil Nadu on 05th August,” IMD stated amid fisherman warning for coastal areas adjoining Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal until August 7.
Isolated heavy rainfall warning is in place for the following regions:
For August 4, an orange alert for heavy rains is in place for Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Sikkim, West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh.
No rainfall alert for Delhi-NCR is in place, although the national capital received intense showers on Sunday morning. As per IMD's weather forecast dated August 2, the skies across Delhi-NCR are expected to remain “generally cloudy.” IMD forecasted a few spells of light to moderate rain and thundershower. The maximum and minimum temperatures in Delhi are likely to settle around 31 to 33 degrees Celsius and 24 to 26 degrees Celsius respectively.