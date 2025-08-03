Rainfall update: IMD's red alert in Assam, Meghalaya, 3 more states; Delhi-NCR braces for more showers

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Sikkim, West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh on August 3. Meanwhile, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Kerala and Tamil Nadu are on orange alert today.

The weather department in its latest weather bulletin alerted against “extremely heavy rainfall” at isolated places over Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on August 3.

“Extremely heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Kerala and ghat areas of Tamil Nadu on 05th August,” IMD stated amid fisherman warning for coastal areas adjoining Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal until August 7.

Isolated heavy rainfall warning is in place for the following regions:

In Tamil Nadu, Kerala until August 8

Over coastal and North Interior Karnataka between August 5 and 8.

Over coastal Andhra Pradesh over the next 2 days and in Rayalaseema until August 6

In Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab over the next 3 days

In Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and West Uttar Pradesh until August 6.

In Uttarakhand until August 8

Over East Uttar Pradesh and northeast Rajasthan until August 5.

The weather agency states, “Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim” until August 8; “Gangetic West Bengal on 07th; Jharkhand on 03rd" and in Bihar until August 4, on 7th and 8th.

“Madhya Pradesh on 03rd & 04th August with isolated very heavy rainfall over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 04th; Bihar on 03rd August.” For August 4, an orange alert for heavy rains is in place for Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Sikkim, West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh.

