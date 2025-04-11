Rainfall warning ousts heatwave alert! IMD predicts wet spells in Punjab, Himachal, 7 more states; weather forecast here

The weather agency in its latest press release warned against heavy rainfall in in Assam and Meghalaya until April 13, in sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh until April 12 and in Bihar on April 11. Furthermore, light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds is likely in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh on April 11; and in Uttarakhand on April 11 and 12.