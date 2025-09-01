Mumbai’s rainy days return — will first week of September bring chaos?

Mumbai’s spell of heavy rain may have slowed down, but the city is not entirely free from showers yet. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD),the first week of September will see mostly normal rainfall across Mumbai, bringing some relief to residents after recent downpours. However, the weather department has issued an alert for September 3 and 4, when heavy showers are expected to lash the city again.

Which Maharashtra districts are under yellow alert? The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for today, indicating light rain for several districts of Maharashtra, including Pune, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Kolhapur, Palghar, Satara, Hingoli, Nanded, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Amravati, Wardha, Nagpur, Bhandara and Gondia.

Where is heavy to very heavy rainfall expected? According to the IMD, heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places in the districts of South Konkan–Goa and in the ghat areas of South Madhya Maharashtra.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, with heavy to very heavy rainfall and gusty winds of 30–40 kmph, are very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of North Konkan, as well as in the ghat areas of North Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada.

Also Read | Mumbai Police issues traffic advisory as Maratha quota stir enters Day 4

What is the weekly forecast for Mumbai? Mumbai’s rainy spell is set to continue into the first week of September, with the IMD forecasting varying intensities of showers across the city.

On 1 and 2 September, the city will see generally cloudy skies with moderate rainfall and no severe weather warnings. However, a heavy rainfall alert has been issued for 3 and 4 September, when intense showers are expected.

Temperatures are likely to hover between 28°C and 30°C during the day and 24°C to 25°C at night, along with high humidity. From 5 to 6 September, the weather is expected to ease, with cloudy skies and light to moderate rain but no warnings in place.