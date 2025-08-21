Mumbai rains mayhem: Schools to offices – what’s closed, what’s open today

Mumbai: Days after facing monsoon fury, the city finally saw some respite from heavy rains on Wednesday. The relief is likely to continue on Thursday as well, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting normal rainfall for the day.

Schools and colleges across most parts of Mumbai are expected to remain open and function as per schedule. With local trains back on track, the city’s lifeline has resumed normal services, allowing commuters some relief. Offices reopened on Wednesday, and banks and shops are operating as usual as the metropolis gradually returns to routine life.

However, the Lonavala Municipal Council has announced a holiday for all schools today following heavy rains. The order applies to all primary, secondary, and higher secondary schools within the council limits, across every management and medium of instruction.

Officials said the step was taken as a precautionary measure to ensure student safety, considering the continuous heavy rains in Lonavala and the surrounding areas.

IMD’s Weather Warning The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for very heavy rainfall in several districts of Maharashtra, including Nashik, Thane, Pune, and Satara. Mumbai rain live. READ HERE

An orange alert indicating heavy rainfall has been sounded for Kolhapur, Ratnagiri, Raigad, Mumbai Suburban, and Palghar.

Rain Fury Heavy rainfall continued to paralyse parts of Maharashtra on Wednesday, particularly Thane and Palghar, which were under IMD’s red alert. The downpour inundated houses and triggered landslides. A man died after falling into a water-filled quarry, according to news agency PTI.

Rainfall Data The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) recorded 186.91 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Wednesday.

Flooding in Palghar Neighbouring Palghar district witnessed heavy overnight downpours, flooding low-lying areas and disrupting movement at several locations.