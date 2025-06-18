Meghalaya honeymoon murder: ‘Raja bhai, tum to gaye’ — Joke video from Raja Raghuvanshi and Sonam wedding goes viral

"Raja bhai tum to gaye," – the comment from the wedding host of Sonam and Raja Raghuvanshi would soon take on a terrifying reality for Raja — though no one knew it then. A clip from the pre-wedding ceremonies shows the duo laughing and exchanging playful wedding vows. One included Sonam Raghuvanshi promising to allow her husband to party with his friends after they got married.

Advertisement

The video in question, recorded during Raja Raghuvanshi and Sonam’s wedding reception, captures the couple sharing laughs and light-hearted moments with the host and each other. At one point, the host asks them to repeat some playful vows — with Raja promising to take Sonam shopping every month.

When it was Sonam’s turn, the host asked her to repeat a vow allowing Raja to party and spend time with his friends without being questioned about his whereabouts.

Sonam laughingly refused, prompting the anchor to joke, “Raja bhai, tum to gaye (Raja bhai, you are gone).”

Advertisement

What began with joyful wedding vows has now unravelled into a chilling tale of betrayal, conspiracy, and cold-blooded murder — leaving behind only the remnants of a once-happy celebration and the haunting words: “Raja bhai… tum to gaye.”

A Honeymoon That Ended in Horror What began as a romantic getaway ended in tragedy when Raja was found murdered on May 23 in the scenic town of Sohra, Meghalaya — just days into their honeymoon. His wife, Sonam, who had been travelling with him, disappeared soon after.

Almost 2,200 kilometres away, in Indore, a flat near Dewas Naka became her temporary hideout. Police believe the apartment was arranged by her alleged lover, Raj Kushwaha. Between May 25 and June 7, Sonam is thought to have stayed there, systematically destroying evidence before vanishing once again.

Advertisement