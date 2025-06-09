Raja Raghuvanshi murder: Wife Sonam, 3 more held in Meghalaya honeymoon horror case — Who are they?

Days after Raja Raghuvanshi's dead body was recovered, his wife Sonam and four others have been booked for allegedly planning his murder, news agency PTI reported. The couple went missing during their honeymoon in Meghalaya. While Sonam and three others are arrested, the police are still searching for the fourth accused in the case.

Advertisement

Here are key details on others accused in the case —

The three accused were arrested in overnight raids, while Sonam surrendered before the police in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur, Meghalaya DGP I Nongrang told PTI. Among the three accused, one person was apprehended from Uttar Pradesh, while two others were arrested from Madhya Pradesh's Indore, the DGP said.

Sonam allegedly hired the arrested men to kill her husband, Nongrang added. "The operation is still continuing in Madhya Pradesh to catch some more persons involved in the crime," she said.

Earlier, Albert Pde, a tourist guide in Mawlakhiat, revealed that the couple were spotted with three men on May 23, the day when they went missing, the PTI report said.

Advertisement

Albert mentioned that he saw the couple climbing over 3,000 steps with three men, heading from Nongriat to Mawlakhiat at around 10 a.m. on May 23. He said that the three men with the couple were speaking in Hindi, suggesting that they were not from the region.

The guide recognised the couple as he offered them services on May 22 to climb down the living root bridge in Nongriat. However, the couple refused his services and hired another guide.

Sonam Raghuvanshi's arrest Sonam Raghuvanshi informed her family members at around 3 am that she was present at the Kashi Dhaba on the Varanasi-Ghazipur main road. She was arrested and sent to Sadar Hospital for initial treatment and then kept in the One Stop Centre in Ghazipur, ANI reported, citing ADG Law and Order, Uttar Pradesh, Amitabh Yash.

Advertisement

"Meghalaya Police arrived in Indore to probe the case. Sonam Raghuvanshi will be handed over to Meghalaya Police upon their arrival in Ghazipur. UP Police has not yet questioned Sonam Raghuvanshi," it added.

CM Conrad K Sangma praises Meghalaya Police Following the arrest of Sonam and others, Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma appreciated the state police for quick action.

In a post on X, Sangma wrote, “Within 7 days a major breakthrough has been achieved by the #meghalayapolice in the Raja murder case … 3 assailants who are from Madhya Pradesh have been arrested, female has surrendered and operation still on to catch 1 more assailant .. well done.”

Advertisement

Sangma's statement comes after he had assured a thorough probe and immediate action over the incident, while the families of Sonam and Raja Raghuvanshi demanded a CBI probe.