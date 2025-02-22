A prisoner from Dausa's Salawas jail allegedly threatened to kill Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Friday, reported PTI.

According to the police, the person has been identified as 29-year-old Rinku, serving life sentence in a rape case. Adding more, police said that Rinku called the Jaipur police control room and threatened to kill the chief minister.

After tracing the location of the mobile phone, police said the mobile phone used to make the call was from the Salawas jail. Following the call, an intense search operation was conducted in the jail from 3 am to 7 am and the phone was recovered from the jail.

Meanwhile, the police are investigating the matter. Also, the state home minister, Jawahar Singh Bedham said that Inspector General of jail Vikram Singh was given the responsibility to investigate the matter.

"In Dousa jail, a criminal, namely Rinku/Ranwa, he is jailed in POCSO act. Through mobile, he called the control room yesterday and threatened to kill Bhajanlal Sharma," the state home minister told ANI.

"Police took immediate action and arrested him. We gave direction to DG jail and DG jail gave the responsibility of the investigation to IG jail Vikram Singh...how did the criminal get a phone?" the minister added.

He added that there is a possibility of another officer of the jail being involved in the incident, which is being probed. "Prima facie it looks like an officer inside the jail is also involved. We will take strict action so that such incidents don't happen again," Bedham added.

Previous incident: Earlier in June 2024, Bhajanlal Sharma received another death threat from the Shyalawas Jail in Dausa. That time too the police identified the accused and recovered nine mobile phones from the jail at that time.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Lalsot Lokesh Sonwal said, as quoted by NDTV, "Dausa SP Ranjita Sharma received a phone call from higher officials in Jaipur that a person had issued a threat to a control room from the location of Central Jail Shyalawas. She gave directions to verify the threat. The local CEO and SHO went to the spot. A search was conducted at the spot along with jail authorities."

He said that the mobile and the SIM were seized.

"The mobile and sim was seized and the person was identified who issued the threat. An FIR has been issued and an investigation is going on. We carried out a search operation in which ADM, SDM and DIG were involved. 9 mobile phones were unearthed from the ground. The name of the accused cannot be revealed," he added.

He further revealed then that the accused is serving a sentence under 376 and that he is from Darjeeling.