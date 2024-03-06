Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Wednesday, March 6, tested positive for COVID-19.

In a social media post on X (formerly Twitter), he said that due to a health issue he got a health test done that gave positve results for Covid test. He stated in (Hindi), “ Got my health test done today after facing health issues over the past few days, my Covid report has come positive." Also read: Rajasthan BJP MLA faces protests from Muslim students over hijab: ‘Our children will turn up in lehenga chunni’ Bhajanlal Sharma said, “I am in self-isolation and am completely following the advice of doctors and will participate in all the upcoming programmes through the virtual medium." Also read: Why did Congress lose Rajasthan to BJP? Violence against women, paper leaks among key factors

The CM on March 6 said that the vision of Ram Rajya involves the welfare of not only humans but also all living beings and nature while addressing a function organised on the second day of the two-day national conference on the sustainable development goals (SDGs) at the Rajasthan International Centre.

He pointed out that the extinction of many species of animals is worrying and that environmental balance is necessary to save them. He also emphasised that the existence of mankind is also in danger due to the excessive exploitation of natural resources and stated, "People should make balanced use of natural resources only to fulfil basic needs," reported PTI.

He further noted that the development of mankind is possible only based on a better balance between human needs and the conservation of nature, for which everyone should work with determination.

Earlier, Rajasthan's BJP cult leaders including CM Bhajanlal Sharma, BJP state president Chandra Prakash Joshi, former CM Vasundhara Raje, Union Ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Bhupendra Yadav and Kailash Choudhary, Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari and party MPs, MLAs and other leaders updated their profiles on 'X' and added 'Modi ka Parivar' after their names.

