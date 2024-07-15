Rajasthan couple’s ’reel escapade’: jumps from 90-foot Goram Ghat rail bridge to escape approaching train | Watch

A couple in Rajasthan's Pali jumped off the Goram Ghat railway bridge into a 90-foot-deep gorge to escape an oncoming train. Both sustained serious injuries and the husband's condition was critical.

In Rajasthan's Pali, a couple narrowly escaped death by jumping off from 90-foot Gormaghat rail bridge to avoid a train.
In Rajasthan’s Pali, a couple narrowly escaped death by jumping off from 90-foot Gormaghat rail bridge to avoid a train. (Screengrab @Times Now on X)

A couple in Rajasthan's Pali suffered grievous injuries after they jumped off a Railway bridge into a 90-foot-deep gorge to escape being overrun by a train. The husband's condition is critical, Times Now reported.

The incident occurred on Saturday, July 13, when the husband and wife were clicking pictures on the Goram Ghat Bridge. The couple were so absorbed that they failed to notice an oncoming train. The husband and wife were identified as Rahul Mewada aged 22 and Jhanvi aged 20. 

The video footage from the scene shows the couple making a reel for social media. They suddenly notice a train approaching in their direction. The situation catches them in a grave dilemma, with no escape route at hand. The panicky couple resort to jumping off a height of 90 foot to save their lives. The train, which was running at a slow speed, halted after driver spotted the couple.

"They were walking on the meter gauge railway line on Goram Ghat bridge when suddenly Marwar passenger train from Kamlighat railway station approached," Deccan Herald quoted police as saying.

Although, their desperate attempt and instant reflexes became a life saviour, evading the possibility of hitting the train upfront and getting crushed underneath, but it came at a great cost as both sustained serious injuries. 

According to eyewitnesses, the couple was engrossed in their photo shoot, oblivious to the fact that they were on train tracks and a train was approaching until it was so near that escape from a foreseeable tragedy was impossible.

Following the incident, they were rushed to the nearest hospital. Medical personnel informed that both suffered serious injuries. The husband's condition is particularly severe.

The Goram Ghat Bridge, known for its picturesque views, is currently under scrutiny. Local officials are contemplating the introduction of stricter safety measures to prevent future incidents on the bridge, which is popular among photographers due to the scenic view from it.

