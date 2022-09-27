3 Ashok Gehlot loyalists blamed for Rajasthan crisis, disciplinary action likely

3 Ashok Gehlot loyalists blamed for Rajasthan crisis, disciplinary action likely2 min read . 08:17 PM IST
- Rajasthan crisis: Sources have said that disciplinary action has been recommended against three loyalists of CM Ashok Gehlot
Disciplinary action has been recommended against three Ashok Gehlot loyalists in a Congress observers' report to Sonia Gandhi on the developments in Rajasthan. The Congress observers – Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken -- have recommended disciplinary action against three party leaders, including ministers and the chief whip, sources were quoted as saying by the news agency PTI. According to some reports, disciplinary action has been recommended against chief whip Mahesh Joshi, RTDC chairman Dharmendra Pathak and Shanti Dhariwal.
In the report, the “gross indiscipline" has been highlighted on part of Rajasthan MLAs, who organised a parallel meeting and not allowing a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) in Jaipur.
Sources have also said that there is no direct reference to CM Ashok Gehlot in Congress observers' report to Sonia Gandhi seeking disciplinary action against some of the chief minister's loyalists. The Congress observers submitted the report on Rajasthan developments to party chief Sonia Gandhi today.
All eyes are now on Sonia Gandhi on what action she recommends over the “gross indiscipline" that has been quoted in the report. As Sonia Gandhi asked for a report for Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken apprised her of the developments in Rajasthan, the party, PTI said, was also contemplating dropping Ashok Gehlot as the candidate for the party president.
On Sunday, 25 September, Ashok Gehlot loyalists submitted resignation letters to Assembly Speaker CP Joshi, in an apparent bid to put pressure on the central leadership to pick someone from the Gehlot camp as the chief minister if the veteran leader is elected the party president.
Ashok Gehlot is reportedly a candidate, a reluctant one, for the Congress presidential election.
Since Sachin Pilot’s name had been cropping up for the past few days, the loyalist MLAs, who submitted their resignation, indicated that they were against his appointment, who led a rebellion against Ashok Gehlot in 2020, to the post.
On Monday, Ashok Gehlot loyalist Dhariwal accused Ajay Maken, AICC in-charge for Rajasthan, of being involved in a conspiracy to remove him as chief minister and alleged he was canvassing for Sachin Pilot.
Sonia Gandhi is reportedly "upset" over the Rajasthan developments as Ashok Gehlot was being considered as her successor for the top post. Sources said Ashok Gehlot told the two observers that he is not behind the Jaipur development and the MLAs involved in it were not listening to him.
In July 2020, Sachin Pilot and 18 other party MLAs had rebelled against Ashok Gehlot's leadership.
(With agency inputs)
