Rajasthan: Woman gives birth outside Jaipur hospital gate due to doctor negligence
Rajasthan: On Wednesday, a pregnant woman experienced labour pain but was denied admission into the hospital. The woman subsequently gave birth to the child near the hospital's gate
The Rajasthan government on Thursday, April 4, suspended three resident doctors of a government hospital in Jaipur over negligence. The action came after a pregnant woman was denied admission into the hospital and forced to deliver her child near the hospital's gate, officials informed PTI.