The Rajasthan government on Thursday, April 4, suspended three resident doctors of a government hospital in Jaipur over negligence. The action came after a pregnant woman was denied admission into the hospital and forced to deliver her child near the hospital's gate, officials informed PTI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shubhra Singh, the Additional Chief Secretary of Medical Education, constituted an inquiry committee as soon as the matter came to light.

Based on the committee's report, three resident doctors of Kanwatia Hospital in Jaipur, Kusum Saini, Neha Rajawat and Manoj, were suspended on charges of "serious negligence and insensitivity."

The statement added that a show cause notice was also issued to the Kanwatia Hospital Superintendent, Dr Rajendra Singh Tanwar, for supervisory negligence in this case.

NEET aspirant arrested for posing as doctor at Ram Manohar Lohia hospital In another incident, this time at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi, a 24-year-old NEET aspirant was arrested for allegedly posing as a doctor. The incident took place in February when the hospital authorities caught the accused, Ashutosh Tripathi, in the emergency department wearing a stethoscope and carrying a doctor's apron in his bag, the police informed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The police officer was quoted as saying, "He would love to wear the doctor's apron and stethoscope. But he failed to reveal the source of these articles." The officer added it appeared that the accused entered the hospital with the intention of theft.

On being questioned, the accused, Tripathi, who hails from Burari, claimed that he was called by a friend to meet at the hospital.

