Rajasthan government gives free smartphones to women: How to register, criteria and more2 min read 10 Aug 2023, 10:06 AM IST
Rajasthan CM introduces scheme to provide free smartphones to women in the state. Registration process outlined. Eligibility criteria and required documents listed.
The Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot, has recently introduced a new program called the "Indira Gandhi Free Smartphone Yojana 2023." This initiative aims to offer complimentary mobile phones to the women residing in the state of Rajasthan, along with internet and voice call services.