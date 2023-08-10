The Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot, has recently introduced a new program called the "Indira Gandhi Free Smartphone Yojana 2023." This initiative aims to offer complimentary mobile phones to the women residing in the state of Rajasthan, along with internet and voice call services.

The distribution of complimentary smartphones as part of the Indira Gandhi Free Smartphone Yojana 2023 is scheduled to commence on August 10, 2023, and is expected to conclude around August 30, 2023.

During this period, the initial phase of smartphone distribution will prioritize widows and divorced women residing in Rajasthan, as per the government of Rajasthan.

Here is how to register for a free smartphone

Step 1: Commence by accessing the official website of the Indira Gandhi Free Smartphone Yojana 2023 through the following link: rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Upon clicking the aforementioned link, you will be directed to the homepage of the official website. There, locate the "Indira Gandhi Free Smartphone Yojana 2023 Registration" option and select it.

Step 3: Following your selection of the above-mentioned option, a novel page will appear on your screen. This page will prompt you to input your Aadhar card number and other pertinent details. Provide the required information and then proceed by clicking the "Submit" button.

Step 4: With the submission, your registration procedure for the Indira Gandhi Free Smartphone Yojana 2023 will be successfully concluded. For those interested, monitoring the application's status is feasible as well. Simply visit the official website once more, click on the "registration status" link, and furnish your Aadhaar number.

By adhering to these steps, you will have successfully completed the application process for the Indira Gandhi Free Smartphone Yojana 2023.

Certain eligibility prerequisites must be met by women to qualify for the state government's scheme. Some of these eligibility criteria are outlined below:

The applicant must be a resident of Rajasthan.

The applicant should be associated with a Chiranjeevi family.

The annual family income of the applicant should not exceed 2.5 lakhs.

The applicant's family members should not be engaged in government employment.

Eligible Applicants for the Indira Gandhi Free Smartphone Yojana 2023 include:

Female students in 9th to 12th grades within all government schools of Rajasthan.

Female students enrolled in government higher education colleges.

Widows or single women within the state receiving a government pension.

Family women who have fulfilled 100 working days under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee.

Women who have completed 50 working days under the Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme.

Essential Documents for the Indira Gandhi Free Smartphone Yojana 2023 are as follows, applicable to eligible women residing in Rajasthan:

Applicant's Aadhar card.

Applicant's Jan Aadhar card.

Applicant's Passport Size Photo and Mobile Number.

Applicant's Ration Card and Income Certificate.