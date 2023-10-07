Rajasthan to conduct caste-based census like Bihar, CM Ashok Gehlot announces
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has announced that the state will conduct a caste-based census like done in Bihar. Earlier on 2 October, the report of the caste-based survey conducted in Bihar was released by the Nitish Kumar-led Mahagathbandhan government.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday has announced that the state will conduct a caste-based census like done in Bihar. His statement came while talking to the media after a state party meeting in Jaipur.
