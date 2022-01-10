Covid testing: The Rajasthan government on Monday capped the charge of rapid antigen test in private labs at ₹50 (inclusive of all taxes). The prescribed rates will be applicable with immediate effect.

Principal Secretary (Medical Education) Vaibhav Galriya said the rate was fixed as per the proposal of the committee constituted by Sawai Mansingh Medical College for the purpose.

He said the decision was taken to provide an easy and accessible test facility to the general public at low prices. The principal secretary also directed officials to ensure strict compliance with the order and take action against the concerned in case of non-compliance.

Rajasthan recorded 6,095 fresh cases and two deaths due to Covid in 24 hours. Of the fresh cases, 2,749 were reported in Jaipur, 601 in Jodhpur, 375 in Alwar, 325 in Kota, 324 in Udaipur, 234 in Barmer and 201 in Bikaner while another 1,286 cases were reported from other districts. Both deaths were reported in Jaipur, taking the total fatalities in the state to 8,974.

With inputs from PTI

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.