Rajasthan govt caps Covid rapid antigen test price. Details

Rajasthan recorded 6,095 fresh cases and two deaths due to Covid in 24 hours. Of the fresh cases, 2,749 were reported in Jaipur, 601 in Jodhpur, 375 in Alwar, 325 in Kota, 324 in Udaipur, 234 in Barmer and 201 in Bikaner while another 1,286 cases were reported from other districts. Both deaths were reported in Jaipur, taking the total fatalities in the state to 8,974.