Rajasthan: Internet suspended, section 144 imposed in Udaipur after school stabbing incident sparks communal tensions

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar
Updated17 Aug 2024, 06:49 AM IST
The Rajasthan government has imposed a 24-hour internet shutdown in Udaipur following communal tensions that erupted after a Class 10 student allegedly stabbed another boy at a government school on Friday.

The district administration has issued an order to shut down the internet for the next 24 hours from yesterday at 10 pm. Additionally, Section 144 has been imposed in the city, and security forces have been deployed to maintain order.

Here's what happened in Udaipur school

According to reports from news agency PTI, the reason behind the stabbing at the government school in Bhattiyani Chohatta is not yet clear. However, giving details on the incident, Arvind Poswal, District Collector Udaipur told news agency ANI, "This incident took place in the early hours. We received info about a fight between two children, in which one child was attacked on his thighs with a knife. The wound was deep and the child was immediately taken to the hospital. I have met the child, his condition is stable now. Police are investigating the reason behind the incident.

Poswal also appealed the public to not to pay attention to any kind of rumours or false information. He added, “The person who attacked with a knife has been arrested, his father has also been arrested. We are investigating if any other person or child is involved in this incident. No culprit will be spared, I would appeal that if anyone receives any info or forwards from WhatsApp, please verify it first with the administration, because there might be people who will try to spoil the atmosphere. It is our duty to maintain peace in the city.”

Stone pelting incident

The police reported that members of certain Hindu groups gathered at Madhuban in the city to protest the stabbing incident. During the protest, a mob threw stones and set three or four cars on fire, as reported by PTI.

While speaking to reporters, Udaipur SP Yogesh Goyal said, “After the unfortunate incident that took place during the day, there was outrage on the streets from the public and there were some incidents of vandalism. We immediately took a decision and imposed section 144 in the city...The injured child was given medical aid. The child is stable.”

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published:17 Aug 2024, 06:49 AM IST
HomeNewsRajasthan: Internet suspended, section 144 imposed in Udaipur after school stabbing incident sparks communal tensions

