The cabinet, led by CM Bhajanlal Sharma, also approved land for a 3,150 MW solar power project and amendments to police rules for a one-third women's quota.

The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) government in Rajasthan on September 4 approved 33 per cent reservation to women in the police force and five per cent additional allowance to pensioners.

The meeting of state cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, also approved a proposal to allot land for a 3,150 MW solar power project.

Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa said an amendment to the Rajasthan Police Subordinate Services Rules, 1989, was approved in the cabinet meeting, paving the way for the one-third quota for women in police.

“The Rajasthan Police Subordinate Service Rules, 1989, have been amended for this purpose,” he said.

A notification will be issued soon by the Personnel department in this regard, he added. Bairwa said the cabinet has also taken measures in connection with beneficiaries of pensions for retiring state government employees.

If there is no other eligible member, then the names of specially-abled (vishesh yogya) children, dependent parents, and specially-abled siblings can now be permanently added to the Pension Payment Order, he said.

For this, approval has been given to amend Rules 67 and 87 of the Rajasthan Civil Services Pension Rules, 1996 under the pension rules of the central government, he said.

He also said that consequent to the CM's announcement of giving a 5 per cent additional allowance to pensioners of 70 to 75 years of age during a discussion on the Rajasthan Appropriation and Finance Bill in the Assembly, approval was given to replace Rule 54B of Rajasthan Civil Services Pension Rules, 1996.

Among other states, Union government  approved 33 percent reservation for women in direct recruitment in non-gazetted posts from constable to sub-inspector in Delhi in March 2015. 

On August 29, the Rajasthan government took major decisions in the interest of employees in the cabinet meeting, including an increase in state employees' gratuity and death gratuity from 20 lakh to 25 lakh, news agency ANI reported.

The cabinet has paved the way for one-third quota for women in police.

Law and Justice Minister Jogaram Patel said that the land allotment for 3,150 MW solar power projects will increase employment opportunities and the state's revenue.

(With PTI inputs)

Key Takeaways
  • The Rajasthan government aims to enhance gender representation in law enforcement.
  • New pension rules will support older retirees, showcasing a commitment to social welfare.
  • The land allotment for solar projects indicates a focus on renewable energy and job creation.

