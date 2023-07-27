Rajasthan: PM Modi dedicates 1.25 lakh Kisan Samriddhi Kendras, says ‘one-stop centres for farmers …way for prosperity’

PM Modi launched the 14th instalment of the PM-KISAN scheme and dedicated 1.25 lakh PM Kisan Samriddhi Kendras to farmers. The event focused on various initiatives including providing agri-inputs, testing facilities, and generating awareness about government schemes.

Premium PM Modi being presented a memento by Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya during the inauguration of various projects, in Sikar on 27 July 27 in the presence of Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra and Union Minister Narendra Tomar. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched multiple initiatives and released the 14th instalment of the PM-KISAN scheme in Sikar, Rajasthan on 27 July. PM dedicated 1.25 lakh PM Kisan Samriddhi Kendras to nation and said that these one-stop centres for farmers will pave way for their prosperity, reported PTI. The event, jointly organised by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, witnessed the presence of esteemed dignitaries, including Union Agriculture Minister Shri Narendra Singh Tomar, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare and Chemicals and Fertilizers, Mansukh Mandaviya, and others. Crores of farmers from Rajasthan and across the country attended the event physically and virtually. However, before PM Modi's visit, controversy arose as Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot claimed that his pre-planned three-minute speech was removed from the event. "So, I will not be able to welcome you through speech. Therefore, I am giving you a hearty welcome through this tweet," chief minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted. The PMO responded, stating that Gehlot was invited as per protocol, but his office declined the invitation.

"Govt has taken decisions in the interest of farmers for nine years, and created new arrangements from seed to market for them," said PM Modi in Sikar event.

The event was attended by 732 Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs), 75 ICAR Institutes, 75 State Agricultural Universities, 600 PM Kisan Samriddhi Kendras, 50,000 Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies, and 4 Lakh Common Service Centers (CSCs) from across the country.

The event focused on several key initiatives:

Dedicating 1,25,000 PM Kisan Samriddhi Kendras (PMKSKs) to the nation:

These centres will cater to the needs of farmers by providing agri-inputs (such as fertilizers, seeds, implements), testing facilities, generating awareness about government schemes, and capacity building of retailersat block/district level outlets. PM said," Today the country's farmers have received ₹18,000 crores under the PM Kisan Samriddhi. Today, 1,25,000 PM Kisan Samriddhi Kendras (PMKSKs) centres have started in the country."

Release of the 14th instalment of PM-KISAN:

The scheme, a flagship initiative of the Government of India, provides financial assistance of Rs. 6,000 per year to eligible farmers through direct benefit transfer. Over 8.5 crore farmers will receive around Rs. 17,000 crores in the 14th instalment.

Launch of Sulphur Coated Urea (Urea Gold):

This innovative fertilizer will address sulphur deficiencies in the soil, improve nitrogen use efficiency, and enhance crop quality. "New Urea gold has been started," PM stated.

Launch of 1,600 Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) on ONDC:

ONDC will empower FPOs with digital marketing, online payments, and B2B and B2C transactions, promoting local value addition and rural logistics growth. PM said," The PMKSYs centres at the block & village level will benefit farmers... Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) has also started for the farmers," reported India Today.

Inauguration 5 medical colleges in Rajasthan, lay foundation stone for 7 medical colleges

PM Modi inaugurated 5 medical colleges and laid the foundation stone for 7 more in Rajasthan.

Inauguration of 6 Eklavya Model Residential Schools and One Kendriya Vidyalaya:

PM Modi inaugurated 6 Eklavya Model Residential Schools and one Kendriya Vidyalaya at Tinwari in Jodhpur District of Rajasthan.

"I am fortunate to get the opportunity to inaugurate several developmental projects from Shekhawati, the land of brave hearts," said PM Modi in Sikar.