The event, jointly organised by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, witnessed the presence of esteemed dignitaries, including Union Agriculture Minister Shri Narendra Singh Tomar, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare and Chemicals and Fertilizers, Mansukh Mandaviya, and others. Crores of farmers from Rajasthan and across the country attended the event physically and virtually.

