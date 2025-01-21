Disturbed by the constant cries of his stepdaughter, a man allegedly thrashed and choked the one-year-old to death in Kota on Monday night. The man then fled from the spot on Tuesday morning, police have informed.

Police have said that the man killed the baby as her cries were “disturbing” him. The mother took the baby to hospital when she did not respond in the morning. At the hospital, the baby was declared brought dead.

According to the police, the deceased baby's mother had left her first husband and was living with Jittu, a daily wage laborer in the city. Jittu often grew irritated by the baby's crying. The infant's body showed signs of abuse, with bruises on her lips, cheeks, and feet.

The mother alleged in the complaint that Jittu thrashed and choked her daughter to death on late Monday night, Circle Inspector at the Udhyog Nagar police station Jitendra Singh said.

Police have lodged a case of murder against the accused. The efforts are underway to nab him, he added.

This is a case similar to the Sarah Sharif case in the United Kingdom (UK). A 10-year-old girl, Sara Sharif was murdered by her father following days of abuse.

Sara Sharif's father forced his daughter to do sit-ups all night because she hid his keys and also made the girl put her hands in the air after beating her, reported The Guardian.