Rajasthan shocker: Lab attendant watches YouTube tutorial to perform ECG scan in Jodhpur hospital, video goes viral

A lab attendant in Jodhpur performed an ECG while watching YouTube tutorials, ignoring the family's requests for qualified staff. The incident, captured on video, sparked social media outrage.

Reported By Fareha Naaz
Updated4 Nov 2024, 03:36 PM IST
Rajasthan shocker: A viral video shows a Jodhpur lab attendant conducting an ECG while watching YouTube.
Rajasthan shocker: A viral video shows a Jodhpur lab attendant conducting an ECG while watching YouTube.

Rajasthan’s lab attendant is making headlines. The attendant performed a patient's ECG (electrocardiogram) scan while referring to a YouTube video. The incident took place at a hospital in Jodhpur, and the video shared almost a day ago on YouTube tutorial has gone viral.

The peculiar incident was caught on camera and shared by a YouTube channel named ‘Nukkad News.’ The viral video captured in the Satellite Hospital in Paota has amassed over 1200 views, which shows the attendant performing an ECG on the patient as he watched the YouTube video.

Also Read | Beautician murdered, chopped off into pieces and buried in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur

One can hear the family requesting a certified doctor or qualified staff but the hospital employee seems unconcerned and continues with the medical procedure. Ignoring the family members who were recording the video, the hospital employee continued to watch YouTube tutorials in silence. Completely disregarding proper medical protocols, the lab attendant remains undeterred and has become the centre of social media backlash.

Also Read | Rajasthan woman, 50, killed and chopped into 6 pieces; family friend missing

The lab assistant dressed in yellow performs the scan as a family member in a blue t-shirt seems reluctant and apprehensive of the situation. As can be heard in the video, the person recording the lab attendant's unruly behaviour alleged that the nursing staff was also involved and expressed agitation over unprofessional behaviour. Consequently, the attendant admitted that he did not know how to perform an ECG and defended his actions, citing the unavailability of trained staff due to the Diwali holiday.

Also Read | Why November is the best time to Visit Jaisalmer, Rajasthan

Principal BS Jodha of the medical college affiliated with the hospital reacted after the video of the harrowing incident went viral on social media. According to BS Jodha, the incident is under investigation, reported India Today. Furthermore, he said that appropriate action will be taken against those responsible.

A social media user on platform X (formerly Twitter) reacted to the strange incident and said, in Hindi, “Although YouTube can be a valuable resource, it shouldn't come at the cost of someone's life.”

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:4 Nov 2024, 03:36 PM IST
Business NewsNewsRajasthan shocker: Lab attendant watches YouTube tutorial to perform ECG scan in Jodhpur hospital, video goes viral

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    138.90
    03:59 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -6.1 (-4.21%)

    Tata Steel share price

    146.95
    03:56 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -2.75 (-1.84%)

    Reliance Industries share price

    1,302.00
    03:59 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -37.1 (-2.77%)

    Tata Motors share price

    824.10
    03:59 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -19.5 (-2.31%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    City Union Bank share price

    178.10
    03:29 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    0.25 (0.14%)

    Federal Bank share price

    204.15
    03:59 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -0.1 (-0.05%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,252.35
    03:40 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -11.65 (-0.92%)

    UTI Asset Management Company share price

    1,326.85
    03:29 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -33.4 (-2.46%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,876.70
    03:43 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -286 (-9.04%)

    Vodafone Idea share price

    7.89
    03:59 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -0.56 (-6.63%)

    Chennai Petroleum Corporation share price

    614.70
    03:45 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -40.85 (-6.23%)

    Angel Broking share price

    2,886.35
    03:59 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -184.55 (-6.01%)
    More from Top Losers

    Fine Organic Industries share price

    5,123.00
    03:29 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    280.9 (5.8%)

    Firstsource Solutions share price

    358.85
    03:50 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    18.55 (5.45%)

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,630.70
    03:59 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    81.1 (5.23%)

    Gillette India share price

    10,323.35
    03:29 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    361.55 (3.63%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,415.000.00
      Chennai
      80,421.000.00
      Delhi
      80,573.000.00
      Kolkata
      80,425.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      101.03/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.