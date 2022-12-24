Rajasthan teacher recruitment exam paper leaked; 44 held, exam cancelled

A few hours before the state's 2nd grade teacher recruitment examination was set to begin on Saturday, at least 44 people, including 37 students and seven experts, were detained in Rajasthan's Udaipur district in connection with the paper leak, according to police. The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has cancelled the general knowledge test intended to recruit teachers.
Suresh Vishnoi, a resident of Jodhpur and the alleged mastermind of the paper leak, was among those arrested, according to the police.
Exam cancellation has been announced by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.
While criticising the government over the matter, the opposition BJP demanded harsh punishment for those responsible for the paper's leak.
According to Udaipur Superintendent of Police Vikas Sharma, police teams stopped a vehicle at an intersection in the Bekariya police station circle early in the morning after receiving a tip that the paper had been leaked and a private bus carrying the candidates was travelling to Udaipur.He claimed that the exam paper that had been leaked was in the possession of the candidates riding in the bus.
"The suspected bus was stopped. At least 37 candidates were found with the leaked paper and seven others including experts and invigilators were found with other equipment. All of them hail from Jalore district and they have been arrested," Sharma said.
According to him, a preliminary investigation showed that the mastermind had paid ₹10 lakh to provide them with the paper.
More arrests are expected in the matter, the SP said. Udaipur Police in the past few days has arrested three persons who tried to appear in the teacher recruitment examination as dummy candidates.
On Saturday, Chief Minister Gehlot announced that the state's general knowledge test for hiring teachers had been postponed as a precaution to prevent injustice against the young people.
“Today, on December 24, from 9 to 11 am, the general knowledge test for teacher recruitment has been cancelled as a precaution so that no injustice is done to any hardworking youths," he tweeted.
Unfortunately, paper leaking gangs have flourished across the country, due to which incidents like paper leaks happen in many states. But in Rajasthan, by taking strict action, the unscrupulous elements have been jailed, Gehlot said.
"I can feel the problems faced by the examinees, but those who come with the intention of passing the examination through unfair means will not be allowed to get selected. Only hardworking youths will get their rights in Rajasthan. My appeal is that instead of getting misled by someone, you should continue your preparation," he said.
Gulab Chand Kataria, the leader of the opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly, said that the government should be ashamed and saddened by what happened on Saturday. He claimed that it was upsetting for the students who had worked so hard to prepare for the test.
He questioned how the state allowed this network, which sells documents for money, to function. Eight papers have already been leaked, and Saturday's incident was the ninth, indicating that there is a significant nexus involved in the crime, according to Kataria.
BJP national general secretary and Rajasthan in-charge Arun Singh said, "There is anger among youths. The cancellation of first shift paper of Rajasthan Senior Teacher Recruitment Exam 2022 is another proof of CM Ashok Gehlot's failure. Fearless paper mafia dominates the entire examination system, future of youth is bleak."
A number of BJP leaders, including state president Satish Poonia and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, have criticised the Congress administration for its "failure" to stop the paper leak mafia.
