Rajasthan state will be the second in the country after Bihar to conduct Caste based Survey following state government's order on October 7 to conduct the survey, reported ANI.

The order issued by Rajasthan Government's Department of Social Justice and Empowerment, stated "Keeping in view the backwardness of all sections of the state, with the aim of taking special welfare measures and interpreting various welfare schemes for all sections of the state and improving the standard of living of all sections by providing them social and economic upliftment and support and in compliance with the decision taken by the State Cabinet, a Caste-Based Survey will be conducted."

Also read: Rajasthan Polls: 'Gehlot accepted defeat...' PM Modi's all out attack in Chittorgarh On October 6, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot declared that his state will mirror the recent caste-based census initiative undertaken by Bihar and would undertake the census soon.

Rajasthan CM Gehlot said, “I always say that the 'Right to Social Security' act should be made in this country." He added, "If all these laws are made, then who will get benefits and who won't, who is eligible and who is not, all these things will be clear once a survey is conducted... We are going to do this."

Also read: SC seeks response from Rajasthan, MP on freebies before elections The order mentioned that the survey will be executed by the Planning (Economic and Statistics) Department and updated information and data will be collected with reference to social, economic and educational levels.

The order further stated, "The department will act as the nodal department for the above work. At the district level, the District Collector will be the nodal officer for survey work and will be in overall charge of it." According to the order District Collector will function as the nodal officer at the district level and will be the overall charge for survey work.

A questionnaire for the survey work will be prepared by the Planning Department in order to obtain comprehensive information about the social, economic and educational level of each individual.

A questionnaire for the survey work will be prepared by the Planning Department in order to obtain comprehensive information about the social, economic and educational level of each individual.

The order also stated that a specialized software and mobile app will be made available by Information and Technology Department to facilitate data collection and storage. The order assured the maintenance of security of the information gathered. "The information and data obtained from the survey will have to be fed online, for which a separate special software and mobile app will be created by the Information and Technology Department. All the information collected from the survey will be kept safe by the said department"

