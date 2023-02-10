Rajasthan to provide LPG cylinders at ₹500 to Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries
Ashok Gehlot had earlier indicated that those falling under the Below Poverty Line (BPL) will be able to get 12 cylinders in a year at the rate of ₹500 each
RAJASTHAN, CYLINDER, ASHOK GEHLOT : The Rajasthan government on Friday announced per unit LPG cylinder for consumers at ₹500, covering 76 lakh families, under the Ujjwala Yojana scheme. The Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led state government presented the annual Budget for 2023-24 on Friday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×