Home / News / Rajasthan to provide LPG cylinders at 500 to Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries
Back

Rajasthan to provide LPG cylinders at 500 to Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries

1 min read . Updated: 10 Feb 2023, 03:44 PM IST ANI
In the first half of the current fiscal, the LPG subsidy given to consumers touched Rs7,500 crore, compared with Rs12,133 crore given in the entire FY2017. Photo: ReutersPremium
In the first half of the current fiscal, the LPG subsidy given to consumers touched Rs7,500 crore, compared with Rs12,133 crore given in the entire FY2017. Photo: Reuters

Ashok Gehlot had earlier indicated that those falling under the Below Poverty Line (BPL) will be able to get 12 cylinders in a year at the rate of 500 each

RAJASTHAN, CYLINDER, ASHOK GEHLOT : The Rajasthan government on Friday announced per unit LPG cylinder for consumers at 500, covering 76 lakh families, under the Ujjwala Yojana scheme. The Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led state government presented the annual Budget for 2023-24 on Friday.

In December 2022, Gehlot indicated that those falling under the Below Poverty Line (BPL) will be able to get 12 cylinders in a year at the rate of 500 each.

Among others, new hostels and science parks for youth would be set up, CM said. Auditoriums will be set up in three key towns estimated to cost 50 crore.

A 1,100-megawatt lignite-based power generation unit will be developed, besides allocating 13,000 for projects under the ERCAP scheme.

Notably, the state government also decided to provide benefits under Old Pension Scheme to the state's corporation, board, commission, and power generation companies' employees.

Under the old pension scheme, a government employee is entitled to a monthly pension after retirement. The monthly pension is typically half of the last drawn salary of the person.

Under the new pension scheme, employees contribute a portion of their salaries to the pension fund. Based on that, they are entitled to a one-time lump sum amount on superannuation.

The old pension scheme was discontinued in December 2003, and the new pension scheme came into effect on April 1, 2004.

Some states, particularly opposition-ruled, have indicated they would move back to the old scheme.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout
x