Rajasthan to provide LPG cylinders at ₹ 500 to Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries

1 min read . 03:44 PM IST

ANI

In the first half of the current fiscal, the LPG subsidy given to consumers touched Rs7,500 crore, compared with Rs12,133 crore given in the entire FY2017. Photo: Reuters

Ashok Gehlot had earlier indicated that those falling under the Below Poverty Line (BPL) will be able to get 12 cylinders in a year at the rate of ₹500 each