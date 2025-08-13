Rajasthan tragedy: 10 devotees dead, many injured as passenger vehicle collides with trailer truck in Dausa’s Bapi

At least 10 devotees died and many were injured after a collision between a passenger pick-up vehicle and a trailer truck on Wednesday, August 13, morning. The tragedy happened near Bapi in Dausa city of Rajasthan. The devotees were coming from Khatu Shyam temple in Sikar city when the accident occurred.

At least 12 devotees are said to have sustained injuries in Dausa accident between a passenger pick-up vehicle and trailer truck.

Dausa District Collector Devendra Kumar informed that at least 10 persons have died in the accident. “According to initial reports, 10 people have died in an accident near Bapi. Nine people have been referred for treatment and 3 are being treated in the District Hospital. The accident occurred between a passenger pick-up and a trailer truck.”

SP Sagar Rana told ANI that “an information was received about devotees coming from Khatu Shyam temple who met with an accident and till now, 10 casualties have occurred. Nearly 7-8 people have been referred to SMS Hospital in Jaipur.”

Former Deputy CM of Bihar and Katihar MLA Tarkishore Prasad took to X and said, “I am deeply saddened and heartbroken by the news of the tragic road accident in Dausa, Rajasthan, where several devotees returning from visiting the Khatu Shyam Temple lost their lives or were injured. Our condolences are with the affected families. May God grant peace to the departed souls and a speedy recovery to the injured.”

Devotees killed in road accident in Pune Meanwhile, a tragic accident took place on August 11 when a pick-up van veered off the road in hilly terrain, resulting in the deaths of at least 10 women and injuries to 30 others, according to the police.

The vehicle, which was carrying 40 passengers, mainly women and children, was going to Shree Kshetra Mahadev Kundeshwar Temple in Khed tehsil in the western Maharashtra district to celebrate the Monday of the Shravan month. It fell 25 to 30 feet off the road following its failure to climb an incline due to overcrowding, a police officer stated.