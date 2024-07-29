‘Ruptured biometric system’, ‘clogged drains’: What we know on deaths in Delhi coaching centre flooding | Top 10 updates

Delhi Police have intensified security near the study centre on Monday due to protests by IAS aspirants. Bulldozers were spotted demolishing unauthorized structures at the IAS coaching institute in Old Rajinder Nagar, where three students reportedly drowned in a flooded basement two days ago.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published29 Jul 2024, 02:54 PM IST
Delhi coaching centre flood: Bulldozers demolish parts of the IAS coaching institute in Old Rajinder Nagar on Monday, July 29, as police personnel stand guard, where 3 students died due to drowning,
Delhi coaching centre flood: Bulldozers demolish parts of the IAS coaching institute in Old Rajinder Nagar on Monday, July 29, as police personnel stand guard, where 3 students died due to drowning,(PTI)

The tragic deaths of three UPSC aspirants in the basement of Rau's IAS coaching institute located in Delhi's Old Rajendra Nagar has aroused intense public anger. The students continued to stage protest in the early hours of Monday, calling for justice and decisive government action.

Here are top 10 updates:

  • Delhi Police has beefed up security in the area around the study centre amid protests by IAS aspirants. The agitators demanded justice and compensation for the families of the deceased.
  • Bulldozers were seen razing encroachments of the IAS coaching institute in Old Rajinder Nagar on Monday where three students allegedly drowned in a flooded basement two days ago.

  • Following the incident, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) sealed the basements of 13 civil services institutes in the Karol Bagh zone. In addition to this, the civic authority terminated services of the Junior Engineer (JE) from the Rajendra Nagar area alongside suspending Assistant Engineer (AE).

  • Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said, “I have received notices under Rule 267...They have demanded a discussion on the tragic death of UPSC aspirants in Delhi due to negligence of authorities.”
  • The victims were identified as Shreya Yadav from Ambedkar Nagar in Uttar Pradesh, Tanya Soni from Telangana, and Navin Dalwin from Ernakulam in Kerala.

  • The Delhi Police formed multiple teams to probe the actual cause of the incident. Over 35 people were trapped in the basement on Saturday evening when water began gushing into the basement following heavy rains, according to a senior official privy to the investigation.
  • On Sunday, Delhi police arrested the owner and the coordinator of the coaching centre and charged them under culpable homicide attempt and other charges.

  • The investigation revealed two main reasons for the incident, the first being failure of civic authorities to clear the roadside drain before the onset of monsoon and the other suggesting provision of no drainage system in the basement to flush out water.
  • According to police department insider update, the basement's gate was closed, but due to the high pressure of the rainwater it got damaged.
  • The three-storey coaching institute had permission to use the basement for parking and storage, instead it was illegally being used as library, according to officials.

Some students alleged that several people were stuck in the basement due to malfunctioning of entry-exit biometric system. Locals suggested that the drains in the area were heavily clogged with silt while MCD officials blamed encroachers for covering drains that drain out storm water.

(With inputs from agencies)

 

First Published:29 Jul 2024, 02:54 PM IST
