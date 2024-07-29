‘Ruptured biometric system’, ‘clogged drains’: What we know on deaths in Delhi coaching centre flooding | Top 10 updates

The tragic deaths of three UPSC aspirants in the basement of Rau's IAS coaching institute located in Delhi's Old Rajendra Nagar has aroused intense public anger. The students continued to stage protest in the early hours of Monday, calling for justice and decisive government action.

The Delhi Police formed multiple teams to probe the actual cause of the incident. Over 35 people were trapped in the basement on Saturday evening when water began gushing into the basement following heavy rains, according to a senior official privy to the investigation.

On Sunday, Delhi police arrested the owner and the coordinator of the coaching centre and charged them under culpable homicide attempt and other charges.

The investigation revealed two main reasons for the incident, the first being failure of civic authorities to clear the roadside drain before the onset of monsoon and the other suggesting provision of no drainage system in the basement to flush out water.

According to police department insider update, the basement's gate was closed, but due to the high pressure of the rainwater it got damaged.

The three-storey coaching institute had permission to use the basement for parking and storage, instead it was illegally being used as library, according to officials.

Some students alleged that several people were stuck in the basement due to malfunctioning of entry-exit biometric system. Locals suggested that the drains in the area were heavily clogged with silt while MCD officials blamed encroachers for covering drains that drain out storm water.