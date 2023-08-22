comScore
Tue Aug 22 2023 11:49:49
Rajinikanth defends touching Yogi Adityanath's feet, says THIS
Actor Rajinikanth has responded to the criticism on social media platforms after he was seen touching the feet of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during a recent visit to Lucknow. 

Rajinikanth, in his statement to the news agency ANI, explained that it is his longstanding habit to show reverence to Yogis or Sanyasis by touching their feet, regardless of their age. This comes after he faced backlash on the internet for the gesture.

On Monday night, Rajinikanth returned to Chennai after a series of travels. During a brief interaction with the media at the airport, he addressed the controversy surrounding his act of touching Yogi Adityanath's feet. 

"It is my habit to touch the feet of Yogis or Sanyasis and take their blessings, even if they are younger than me. I have done that only," he said.

Rajinikanth also expressed his gratitude to the public for the success of his latest film, Jailer, reported PTI. When asked about his stance on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he declined to comment on politics. During his visit to Uttar Pradesh, Rajinikanth organised a special screening of Jailer, attended by UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. He also met Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav at his residence.

Last week, Rajinikanth greeted UP CM Yogi Adityanath with a namaste and then touched his feet during their meeting in Lucknow. This act was widely shared on social media, leading to various reactions from the public. 

A social media user stated, "The biggest facepalm and cringefest video of the month." While another tweet read, "What a fall!! 72-year-old Rajinikanth touching the feet of 51-year-old Yogi Adityanath..." A person also wrote, "This is shocking!"

Not everyone is critical of Rajinikanth's gesture

While some criticised Rajinikanth for the gesture, calling it cringe-worthy, others defended him, citing the cultural significance of Yogi Adityanath's position as an elevated Nath Yogi and the head of Gorakhnath Math. 

A user wrote on X, "Don't understand the hue and cry over superstar @rajinikanth touching the feet of @myogiadityanath. Apart from being a politician and chief minister of UP, Yogi ji is also an elevated Nath Yogi and the head of illustrious Gorakhnath Math. You bow to the lineage he represents!" Another user tweeted, “Amazing respect for culture shown by none other than Thalaiva."

(With agency inputs)

Updated: 22 Aug 2023, 09:19 AM IST
