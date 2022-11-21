Rajiv Gandhi killers' release: Congress to file review petition of Supreme Court order2 min read . Updated: 21 Nov 2022, 03:08 PM IST
Days after the Central government filed a review petition in the Supreme Court against the release of convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, Congress, too, has moved the apex court against freeing the assassination convicts, the party sources have said. The petition challenging the grounds set out in the order will be filed this week.