Rajiv Gandhi killers' release: Congress to file review petition of Supreme Court order

Days after the Central government filed a review petition in the Supreme Court against the release of convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, Congress, too, has moved the apex court against freeing the assassination convicts, the party sources have said. The petition challenging the grounds set out in the order will be filed this week.

The Supreme Court had ordered the release of six convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, including Nalini Sriharan, who had hosted the assassin, noting the Tamil Nadu government had recommended remission of their sentence owing to their good behaviour.

Besides Nalini Sriharan, RP Ravichandran, Santhan, Murugan, Robert Payas and Jayakumar walked out of the jail following the Supreme Court order.

CENTRE MOVES SC

After facing criticism from a bunch of Opposition parties, the Central government had sought a review of the Supreme Court’s order to release the killers of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

The Centre said the order granting remission to the convicts, who had assassinated the former prime minister, was passed without affording it adequate opportunity for hearing despite the Union of India being a necessary party to the case.

The government highlighted the alleged procedural lapse, saying the convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case seeking remission did not formally implead the Centre as a party which resulted in its non-participation in the case.

Noting that the four convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case are Sri Lankan nationals, the Centre's plea said, "Granting remission to the terrorist of a foreign nation, who had been duly convicted in accordance with the law of land for the gruesome offence of assassinating the former Prime Minister of the Country, is a matter which has international ramification and therefore falls squarely within the sovereign powers of the Union of India."

(With agency inputs)

