Rajnath Singh asks J&K BJP leaders to be in ‘ready-mode’ for assembly polls

Rajnath Singh held a meeting with Jammu and Kashmir BJP leader to discuss various issued, including security and political situation in the Union territory, and organizational issues faced by the party, ahead of upcoming assembly elections.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday, after discussing the political situation in the Union territory, asked the Jammu and Kashmir Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders to be in “ready-mode" for the assembly elections here, said party sources as reported by news agency PTI.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday, after discussing the political situation in the Union territory, asked the Jammu and Kashmir Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders to be in “ready-mode" for the assembly elections here, said party sources as reported by news agency PTI.
Singh held a meeting with Jammu and Kashmir BJP leader to discuss various issued, including security and political situation in the Union territory, and organizational issues faced by the party, ahead of upcoming assembly elections.
Singh held a meeting with Jammu and Kashmir BJP leader to discuss various issued, including security and political situation in the Union territory, and organizational issues faced by the party, ahead of upcoming assembly elections.
A party spokesman informed the minister was received by J&K BJP chief Ravinder Raina at the party headquarters.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
A party spokesman informed the minister was received by J&K BJP chief Ravinder Raina at the party headquarters.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Speaking to media persons, Raina said that the J&K BJP is all ready for assembly elections, whenever they are held here. He said that the party will fight the polls with full strength and win with full majority and form the government in the UT. He further said that the decision to hold assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be taken by the Election Commission of India.
Speaking to media persons, Raina said that the J&K BJP is all ready for assembly elections, whenever they are held here. He said that the party will fight the polls with full strength and win with full majority and form the government in the UT. He further said that the decision to hold assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be taken by the Election Commission of India.
In addition to this, the Defence Minister also carried a discussion on the efficient political system in Jammu and Kashmir and the future development of the UT.
In addition to this, the Defence Minister also carried a discussion on the efficient political system in Jammu and Kashmir and the future development of the UT.
During the meeting, he also stressed that unparalleled development has taken place for every section of the society under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Singh also asserted that PM Modi has taken the nation to new neights with his selfless efforts.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
During the meeting, he also stressed that unparalleled development has taken place for every section of the society under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Singh also asserted that PM Modi has taken the nation to new neights with his selfless efforts.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“Our PM Modi has taught us how to deal with the difficult times with maturity. He managed the safe evacuation of Indian students from the war-hit Ukrain," he stated.
“Our PM Modi has taught us how to deal with the difficult times with maturity. He managed the safe evacuation of Indian students from the war-hit Ukrain," he stated.
In the meeting where Union Minister Jitendra Singh was also present, the J&K BJP chief heaped praises on Rajnath Singh for his role in various matters concerned with Jammu and Kashmir, especially, when he was BJP national president.
In the meeting where Union Minister Jitendra Singh was also present, the J&K BJP chief heaped praises on Rajnath Singh for his role in various matters concerned with Jammu and Kashmir, especially, when he was BJP national president.
The party leaders also expressed their gratitude to the Modi government for abrogating the Articles 370 and 35(A) in Jammu and Kashmir.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The party leaders also expressed their gratitude to the Modi government for abrogating the Articles 370 and 35(A) in Jammu and Kashmir.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Earlier, Jitendra Singh also said that BJP is ever ready for elections, be it panchayat, assembly or parliamentary poll, it is Election Commission who will decide when assembly polls will be held in Jammu and Kashmir.
Earlier, Jitendra Singh also said that BJP is ever ready for elections, be it panchayat, assembly or parliamentary poll, it is Election Commission who will decide when assembly polls will be held in Jammu and Kashmir.