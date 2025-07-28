Rajnath Singh's Big warning to Islamabad: 'If any misadventure occurs from Pakistan's side...'

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh issued a big warning to Islamabad, stating that if any “misadventure occurs from Pakistan's side in the future," Operation Sindoor “will be resumed.”

Rajnath Singh made the comments during the debate over Operation Sindoor and the Pahalgam terror attack on Monday.

"On 10th May, when the Indian Air Force struck hard at multiple airfields in Pakistan, Pakistan admitted defeat and offered to cease hostilities. This offer was accepted with the caveat that this Operation has only been paused. If any misadventure occurs from Pakistan's side in the future, this Operation will be resumed..."

Operation Sindoor debate in Parliament Terming the military operation launched by the Indian Armed Forces as "historic", Rajnath Singh paid tributes to the soldiers.

"The Parliament is ready to discuss Operation Sindoor. First of all, I would like to extend my gratitude on behalf of the Parliament towards brave jawans who have sacrificed for the country whenever required," Singh said in his address to Lok Sabha.

He emphasised that Operation Sindoor was a "decisive and effective demonstration" of India's policy against terrorism.

Operation Sindoor was India’s biggest, first joint military move against Pakistan since Indo-Pakistani war of 1971. The military action — which targeted nine terror beds across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) — was launched in retaliation to the brutal terror attacks in Pahalgam in April.

Operation Sindoor debate — Key Highlights Addressing the Parliament, Rajnath Singh asserted that Pakistan could not hit any of India's targets, and “none of the important assets were damaged.”

Rajnath Singh further praised the Indian Armed Forces, stating that “our (Indian) Air Defence system, Counter-Drone system, and electronic equipment completely foiled this attack by Pakistan.”

The Defence Minister said that India paused its action because the “pre-decided political and military objectives were achieved. ”

Rajnath Singh further refuted the claims that the Operation was paused under his pressure as “baseless and absolutely wrong.” “In my political life, I have always tried not to speak lies ever...” said Singh.

Hours before the debate, P Chidambaram had raked up controversy by alleging that the ruling BJP-led central government is reluctant to share key details on Operation Sindoor.