Rajnath Singh meets Japanese General Nakatani, discusses regional security, defence cooperation

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a bilateral meeting with Japanese Defence Minister General Nakatani in Delhi on Monday, May 5. The Defence Minister discussed bilateral defence relations and regional security and also touched the concerning Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed.

Rajnath Singh in his opening remark said, “I recall our meeting at Vientiane, Laos in November last year, where we decided to expand the defence cooperation between industry, technology and interoperability between the armed forces,” ANI reported.

Appreciating Japan's stance in the Pahalgam terror attack, Rajnath Singh said, “I would like to thank the government of Japan for their strong expression of solidarity with India in wake of the Pahalgam terrorist attack.” At the India-Japan Defence Ministerial meeting, the Defence Minister added, “I take this opportunity to compliment you for your immense contribution to deepening the Indo-Japan defence relations.”

This marks the second meeting between the two leaders within a span of six months. Their first interaction happened on the sidelines of the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus in Laos which took place in November last year.

To further deepen the bilateral defence cooperation, both sides discussed views and ideas on the prevailing regional and international security situation, Ministry of Defence said. The Japanese official arrived in India on Monday for a two-day official visit. Advertisement

Earlier in the day, the Japanese official paid tribute at the National War Memorial in New Delhi and was honoured with the Guard of Honour. after given a warm reception by the Defence Minister.