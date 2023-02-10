Congress MP Rajani Patil suspended from Rajya Sabha for filming House proceedings
- Congress MP Rajani Patil has been suspended from Rajya Sabha for the remainder of the Budget Session for filming House proceedings
Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar suspends Congress MP Rajani Patil for the remainder of the Budget Session for filming House proceedings.
