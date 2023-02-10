Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / Congress MP Rajani Patil suspended from Rajya Sabha for filming House proceedings

Congress MP Rajani Patil suspended from Rajya Sabha for filming House proceedings

1 min read . 06:03 PM IST Livemint
Rajani Patil has been suspended for filming House proceedings

  • Congress MP Rajani Patil has been suspended from Rajya Sabha for the remainder of the Budget Session for filming House proceedings

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar suspends Congress MP Rajani Patil for the remainder of the Budget Session for filming House proceedings.

