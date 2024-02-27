Rajya Sabha elections: RLD MLAs herald imminent alliance with BJP, Jayant Chaudhary directs all 9 votes to NDA
The RLD's vote went to NDA on Jayant Chaudhary's directions, party leader Guddu Chaudhary said after polling in the Rajya Sabha elections
All nine MLAs of the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) led by Jayant Chaudhary have voted for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Rajya Sabha elections 2024. The RLD's vote went to NDA on Jayant Chaudhary's directions, party leader Guddu Chaudhary said after polling in the Rajya Sabha elections.