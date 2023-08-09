Rajya Sabha passes Digital Personal Data Protection Bill

Rajya Sabha passes Digital Personal Data Protection Bill1 min read 09 Aug 2023, 06:19 PM IST
- Rajya Sabha has passed the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill
Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill. The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023 was passed by the Lok Sabha on August 7. The Bill sets out requirements for firms collecting data online, with exceptions for the government and law enforcement agencies.
