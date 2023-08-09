Hello User
Business News/ News / Rajya Sabha passes Digital Personal Data Protection Bill

Rajya Sabha passes Digital Personal Data Protection Bill

1 min read 09 Aug 2023, 06:19 PM IST Livemint

  • Rajya Sabha has passed the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill

The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023 was passed by the Lok Sabha on August 7

Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill. The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023 was passed by the Lok Sabha on August 7. The Bill sets out requirements for firms collecting data online, with exceptions for the government and law enforcement agencies.

Updated: 09 Aug 2023, 06:34 PM IST
