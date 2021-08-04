Rajya Sabha passes AERA (Amendment) Bill, 2021

NEW DELHI: The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (Amendment) Bill, 2021, amid protests by opposition parties over the Pegasus snooping issue.

The Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha last Thursday. It will now be sent to the President Ram Nath Kovind for his assent.

The Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (Amendment) Bill 2021, which proposes to amend the definition of 'major airport' under the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority Act, 2008 (AERA Act), was tabled by the civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

First introduced in March 2021, the Bill was subsequently referred to a parliamentary standing committee on transport, tourism and culture, which had approved it without any changes.

The committee had tabled its report on the Bill in the Rajya Sabha last week.

“The Bill intends to aide government’s plan for privatisation of smaller airports as part of its asset monetisation programme announced during the budget for 2021-22. The Bill also promises to help in the faster development of the smaller airports and expediting the regional air connectivity UDAN scheme by expanding the air connectivity to relatively remote areas," said Poonam Verma, partner, J Sagar Associates.

"The amendment will allow AERA to regulate tariff and other charges for aeronautical services for not just major airport with annual passenger traffic of more than 3.5 million, but also a group of airports together," Verma added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.