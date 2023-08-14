Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, one of India's most successful investors, passed away on August 14, 2022. However, his legacy lives on and will continue to inspire generations to come.

In a 2012 interview with news agency Reuters, he remarked, "It's not a fitting comparison (with Warren Buffett). In terms of wealth and success and maturity, he's far, far ahead." Having risen from ₹5,000 in 1985 to an astounding ₹35,000 crore by 2022, the life journey of the late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, often referred to as India's Big Bull, serves as a remarkable lesson in investing. Here is how social media paid tribute to the legendary investor.

Abhishek Murarka, an investment analyst, tweeted that on the first death anniversary of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, family members shared a touching message. He mentioned that this message provides deeper insights into Jhunjhunwala's character compared to any social media post. Abhishek conveyed that the message conveys an important lesson for investors - while patience might be put to the test, unwavering conviction will always bring rewards.