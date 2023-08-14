Rakesh Jhunjhunwala death anniversary: Here's how social media paid tribute to India's Big Bull who inspired generations1 min read 14 Aug 2023, 03:33 PM IST
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, one of India's most successful investors, passed away, leaving behind a legacy that continues to inspire.
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, one of India's most successful investors, passed away on August 14, 2022. However, his legacy lives on and will continue to inspire generations to come.
D. Muthukrishnan, a mutual fund distributor based in Chennai, tweeted to remember Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, acknowledging him as not only a remarkable investor but also as someone who led a joyous life. Muthukrishnan highlighted that Jhunjhunwala placed significant value on family and friends, and he also embraced a spirit of generous giving
Nooresh Merani, who is a Technical Analyst, Blogger, and Educator, shared on Twitter a list of some of the best interviews of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. The interviews include Diwali 2008 Interview, March 2009 Interview, RJ's Story by Himself and Flame 2015 Interview.
Chander Bhatia, a long-term investor, tweeted on the first death anniversary of the legendary investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala that Jhunjhunwala's family shared his philosophy in many newspapers. He particularly appreciated two lines from the shared philosophy, “Who believed that not taking risks was the biggest risk of all" and the other said, "Who believed that one’s patience may be tested but one’s conviction would always be rewarded."
Sahil Kapoor, an investor, shared a tweet quoting Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: "I have my love and emotions for my wife, my children, my brother, my sisters, my friends, not for stocks." Sahil Kapoor added the message, "Don't be married to your stocks or opinions."