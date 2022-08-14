Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's journey, stock holdings and investment advice3 min read . Updated: 14 Aug 2022, 05:10 PM IST
- Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's stock investments on a day he passed away at the age of 62 in Mumbai.
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, India's Warren Buffet, or famously called the Big Bull, is no more. He ruled the Indian stock market for decades, making intelligent investment choices to build an empire of stock holdings worth over ₹40,000 crore, . He was India's 36th richest person, with a net worth crossing $4 billion.