Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's journey, stock holdings and investment advice

On the basis of information provided to the Indian bourses (June 2022), Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, who recently launched his own airline Akasa Air has 32 company holdings. Just like a witted investment veteran Rakesh Jhunjhunwala placed his eggs in different baskets and spread across his equity portfolio across various sectors. With a comparatively higher ownership of real estate and construction of 13% Jhunjhunwala invested 6% in Finance, 6% in Pharmaceuticals, 6% in Banking, 6% in construction and contracting, 3% in sectors like computers, software, infrastructure, footwear, auto, packaging.