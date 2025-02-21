Rakhi Sawant under radar in India’s Got Latent case involving Ranveer Allahbadia, summons sent

India's Got Latent case: Bollywood actor and influencer Rakhi Sawant has come under radar in YouTube's India's Got Latent case involving Ranveer Allahbadia's controversial remarks on the show. Maharashtra Cyber Cell has sent summons to Rakhi Sawant, directing her to appear before them February 27 to record her statement.
According to Maharashtra Cyber Cell IG Yashasvi Yadav, Ashish Chanchlani and Ranveer Allahabadia were called before the agency on February 24 to record their statements. Samay Raina asked for time till March 17, which Maharashtra Cyber has refused to grant.